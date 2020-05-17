Kourtney Kardashian admits to feeling pressured by the success of Kylie Jenner

“Don’t even think of that. Just started to run and I don’t even know if that is the right sentence”, he explained to Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. “Just what we did, and it happened so fast that I don’t think that what we have thought.”

In short, live your life in the spotlight has some obstacles. Kourtney admitted that he has had his “moments” in which you want that your family is not in the public eye. But every time things get tough, the family is nearby to provide support.

“Something that Khloé always tries to instill in us in order to all is to wake up and be very grateful. Grateful that he’s filming in my home or going to the house of Khloé for the day, or filming with my sister or my mother or my children, and then I feel that we all have our moments where we’re like, ‘I Hate this’ or whatever,” admitted Kourtney. “At this point, I’m happy and I’m very happy with my blessings and I feel really good. I have definitely had my moments because life is short”.