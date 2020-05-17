Kourtney Kardashian admits to feeling pressured by the success of Kylie Jenner

That your younger sister is a multi-million dollar is not easy…
itKourtney Kardashian it is surrounded by success!
Whether their famous friends or closest family members, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians remains close to a few people who work hard.
But when he appeared in the premiere of the sixth season of The Real, asked Kourtney if you feel pressure by your multi-million dollar sister Kylie Jenner. His response may surprise you.
“Probably subconsciously makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'”, shared on the program this Monday. “And that is something that I always think, when is enough because I don’t like to miss out on certain things as to make the task of my children, or certain after-school activities for different things like these”.
To be fair, Kourtney is still having a lot of success as a mother and with your website Poosh, which is described as the modern guide for living your best life.
Many of their achievements are documented in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a program that resulted in more opportunities than the sisters could imagine.
“Don’t even think of that. Just started to run and I don’t even know if that is the right sentence”, he explained to Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. “Just what we did, and it happened so fast that I don’t think that what we have thought.”
In short, live your life in the spotlight has some obstacles. Kourtney admitted that he has had his “moments” in which you want that your family is not in the public eye. But every time things get tough, the family is nearby to provide support.
“Something that Khloé always tries to instill in us in order to all is to wake up and be very grateful. Grateful that he’s filming in my home or going to the house of Khloé for the day, or filming with my sister or my mother or my children, and then I feel that we all have our moments where we’re like, ‘I Hate this’ or whatever,” admitted Kourtney. “At this point, I’m happy and I’m very happy with my blessings and I feel really good. I have definitely had my moments because life is short”.
As to whether their children will continue or not in the television, you will only have to keep up to date and find out.
“If they want to do”, he shared. “I definitely never would push to do so and is not something that I hope to do. Whatever it is that makes you happy, I believe.”
