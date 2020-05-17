It is as well as Zac Efron declares his love to Lily Collins

OH MY GOD! There is a new couple in Hollywood: Lily Collins and Zac Efron. This romance is part of the production of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, that chronicles the life of serial killer Ted Bundy.

Zac Efron and Lily Collins together in a new and controversial love story

In an interview to Zac for the Film Festival Sundace, he that was enamoured of the interpretation that made Lily.

“I remember a few days into the shoot, simply came to work to see it in the set because Lily was having scenes with Haley Joel Osment, and I was watching his performance and I was impressed. She brought them, and this was, like, the fourth or fifth day of filming. I was like, I really need to intensify my game. Lily is killing.” Said Zac.

Lily is super happy to give life to this character, and match with Zac, since they have been friends for many years . In fact, according to u.s. media, some years ago, they had a romance that none confirmed.

We are waiting for the release of this film, to see the romance unbelievable that both will be *_*

Could it be that you are reborn the love after this shoot?