Is it necessary? The five names most unusual chosen by celebrities for their children

More and more artists, national and international, that are trying to innovate with the names they put their children. In Hollywood and in Europe, the creativity has reached to amazing places.

Perhaps one of the most curious is the son of the american actress Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. The star of Hollywood he put his son Aleph, which refers to the English name of the first letter of the alphabet in Hebrew.

Another of the stars of the giant film production is Kim Kardashian. Together with her husband, Kanye West, named their daughter North, which in English means north. The surname West, in turn, means west.

But the third is without a doubt the most eccentric of all. This time, it is not a famous Hollywood but the physicist Elon Musk, who along with the singer of art pop, Grimes, named their son X Æ A-12.

Another artist Hollywood, Megan Fox had her son with Brian Austin Green, whom they called the Journey River, which means crossing the river.

Christina Aguilera, known for being one of the singers most famous of United Statesthey called their daughter “Summer Rain which in Spanish means summer rain.

What will these stars hollywood film to mark international trends?