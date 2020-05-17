In the light of the moon, Christina Aguilera presumed hot body in swim suit

Christina Aguilera recharged batteries to the light of the moon the Saturday night and left to see his great state of form.

In a series of artistic photos published in its official account of Instagram, the woman of 39 years was left to see in bathing suit beside the pool.

With a lip neon, the blonde looked spectacular.

“Eyes open, I’m alive again. Sharp senses, leave away my sin,” wrote Christina recalling the lyrics of his hit 2018 “Liberation”.

The singer noted his makeup and won thousands of “Likes” with your message night.

