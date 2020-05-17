“I get bored”: The confession of Camila’s Hair that left us lelos ¡OMG!

Camila Cabello has made a confession on the social networks that has the whole world lelo. The beautiful american singer is photographed in his residence with this enigmatic message oh my God!

We all know that Camila Cabello is happening this season at home in the situation of global health with her boyfriend, the archiconocidísimo Shawn Mendes.

Camila and Shawn they have nearly a year of dating, and apparently they are inseparable… Whenever you see them together, this couple, known in networking as “Shawnmila”, what exudes is love.

What is certain is that Camila it has taken a selfie with a t-shirt that bears the legend “I get bored”, and as it has been noticed that could be confused with this message, because h had to clarify in the comment of your post.

And to get out of doubt to all their fans, the interpreter of songs like “Miss” or “Havanna”, has put in place the following: “I don’t actually get bored, I would never say that. I think you are amazing !!!!!!!!!!!”.