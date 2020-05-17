From Gucci to The Row: well has become Ana de Armas in the style icon of the quarantine | Celebrities, Vips

1 12

/ Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck they are, without a doubt, the couple of the quarantine. Not only because their relationship was made public few days before the confinement (at the beginning of march are allowed to see in Havana, hometown of the actress), but their constant walks immortalised by the paparazzi. The couple, who met on the set of Deep Water and passes these days in Venice (California), is immortalized almost daily while walking their respective dogs. And the election of style of the interpreter, which has the double nationality, Spanish and cuban, have also become subject of analyses for the specialised press. In the picture looks like a colorful monkey in the california firm The Models.