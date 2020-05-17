Fans of ‘Riverdale’ want Veronica to exceed their ‘troubles of father’ already

For four seasons, fans of Riverdale have been seeing Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and his father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) fight and make up. But knowing that the program will take a leap of five years next season, many fans want to see Veronica get out of the problems of dad and get stories more significant.

Camila Mendes | Frazer Harrison / .

The story of Veronica with Hiram in “Riverdale”

Hiram has always been the big bad of Riverdale. And even with the chaos caused by the King Gargoyle and the Black Hood, it still manages to maintain its place as the villain, the greatest in the city. But, of course, to monitor every movement of Hiram is your daughter acute and equally hard, Veronica.

Throughout the first four seasons, Veronica has fought against his father because of his relationship with Archie (KJ Apa) on several occasions. And in season 3, after which Hiram incriminated to Archie for the murder, Veronica works tirelessly to undo the plot of his father and take his boyfriend out of jail.

She is also fighting against him about their life choices, including where to go to college and which career you should choose. And in season 4, she agrees to sell the business ron Hiram when you start yours.

The points of the plot of Veronica always revolve around his father

In Riverdale, Archie went to jail, he was in fight club and tried to become a singer. Betty (Lili Reinhart) has been accused of murder, brought down a cult and revealed his evil alter-ego. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has dealt with the poverty, the life of gangs, he changed school several times and he faked his own death.

And although Veronica runs his own speakeasy, and have found a new sister secret this season, most of their stories seem to revolve around Archie or Hiram. And when Archie embarks on exciting adventures, such as framed or kissing in secret with Betty, Veronica is trying to surpass his father.

Fans of “Riverdale” they want that Veronica exceeds your “trouble daddy” in season 5

Some fans of Riverdale because they don’t want to see Veronica fight with Hiram. And are ready to see your story go in a different direction, more interesting.

“The character of Veronica is completely lost in this program,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “Now they are trying to bring back all the” Hiram lying to their old ways “sh * te. The story has been done so MANY TIMES ITS TIME TO MOVE ”.

“In any case, this is my only complaint with the writers when it comes to Veronica,” added another Redditor. “She could have been a great character, but after the first season it became evident that Hiram was going to be a device of central plot for your character. With Hiram’s out of the picture, Veronica could probably get a real plot that revolves solely on her. “

A fan pointed out that Veronica was much more interesting in the first season. “Honestly, I used to love V (Veronica) in season 1,” wrote the user of Reddit. “But since then, its unique features are: the bride of Archie, problems dad severe (the number one is that you use the term dad) that apparently have reached a point of love incestual, the best of Betty (sic) friend.”

With luck, with Season 5 taking a great leap of time, Veronica will grow in his enmity with Hiram. Because, by the looks of it, fans would prefer to see her move on to bigger and better things.