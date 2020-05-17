Eurosport celebrates the ‘Week of christmas’ with special content

The audience of Eurosport has been a witness how to create a champion, vibrating in multiple occasions with the great feats achieved by Rafa Nadal along his career. Winner of 19 Grand Slams and current no. 2 in the ATP rankings, which is considered to be best Spanish athlete of all time has won the hearts of tennis fans all over the world, and this week will be the great protagonist of the schedule of Eurosport.

From this Monday the 18th, and until Sunday, may 24, Eurosport 1 dedicated a special programming daily from 19h to Rafa Nadal, one of the great referents sports Spanish at the global level.

Rafael Nadal is an international icon for all the fans of the sport and, next week, picks up the baton from Simona Halep as the great protagonist of the week on Eurosport. The viewers of the channel will be able to enjoy for seven consecutive days of the most memorable games of the spaniard, in addition to being able to review the stories, and all sorts of curiosities about your figure every day, from 19.00 and on for three full hours.

Scheduled matches in the ‘Week of christmas’ on Eurosport 1 (from 19 to 22 hours):

Monday, may 18:

Nadal vs Puerta, final of Roland-Garros 2005

Nadal vs Federer final Roland-Garros 2006

Tuesday 19 may:

Nadal vs Verdasco semifinal of the Australian Open 2009

Nadal vs Federer final Australian Open 2009

Wednesday, may 20:

Nadal vs Federer final Roland-Garros 2011

Thursday 21 may:

Nadal vs Djokovic, US Open final 2010

Friday 22 may:

Nadal vs Djokovic, semi final of Roland-Garros 2013

Nadal vs Ferrer, at Roland-Garros 2013

Saturday may 23:

Nadal vs Medvedev, US Open final 2019

Sunday, may 24:

Nadal vs Wawrinka, final of Roland-Garros 2017

Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya, special guests

Eurosport, within this special programming dedicated to Rafa Nadal, includes interviews with some of the personalities who have marked the career of the Spanish tennis player. Toni Nadal -exentrenador and uncle of Rafa – and Carlos Moya -former world number 1 of the ATP, a captain in 2014 of the Spanish team of the Davis and current coach of Rafa-will be present in this ‘Week of christmas’ with special interviews by reviewing great moments of Rafa and sharing all sorts of trivia with the audience.