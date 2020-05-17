Criticism of Barack Obama to Donald Trump for his management in the face of pandemic

The former president is expressed in a second virtual quote on Saturday night, this time in prime-time, at 20: 00 local, during an event broadcast on various television channels called “Graduate Together”, aimed at young people who have been left without graduation as high school graduates.

In private, Obama called the management of the pandemic COVID-19 by Donald Trump as “a disaster, chaotic absolute”on the occasion of a telephone conversation with excolaboradores held on 8 may, according to american news media.

There he pointed out that it will “all the time necessary to campaign for Joe Biden in the most intense possible” face up to the November election. Obama expressed his official support to his vice-president April 14.

“Vote”, tweeted last week when responding to Trump, who had denounced a campaign against him and called “Obamagate”.

Barack and Michelle Obama will participate in a third ceremony on the 6th of June, called “Dear Class of 2020”, in which also present will be the singer Lady Gaga and the militant pakistani and Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.