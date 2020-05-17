Confirmed: The New Mutants yes hit theaters and already has a release date

After a long time waiting, fans of The New Mutants can mark a date on the calendar to go to the cinemas. The film suffered from delays and time again for various reasons, but it seems that on this occasion we are in luck: Disney confirms the day of release and there is nothing that can prevent their arrival, apparently.

The New Mutants will tell the story of a group of young people with superpowers locked in against their will in a secret facility to be studied by specialists. The five characters, Wolfsbane, Magik, Cannonball, Sunspot, and Mirage will do everything possible to confront their deepest fears and a danger that will be lurking. The advances shown are more than exciting.

The film was directed by Josh Boone, the cast, we find Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones – 59%, Mary Shelley – 31%, The Caveman – 79%), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch – 91%, Fragmented – 75%, Emma. – 90%), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, Hidden Secrets – 14%, Presence Sinister – 8%), Blu Hunt, Henry Behind and Alice Braga (I Am Legend – 70%, Elysium – 67%, the City of God – 90%). The shooting of the film took place in 2017, and Fox scheduled the premiere to 2018, however, various problems delayed the launch to an extent that many believed not possible. Of 2018 went on to 2019 and 2019 to 2020; this year was intended to reach billboard during the first few months, but no one expected the crisis by coronavirus him to be present for whipping the entertainment industry.

Despite the various reasons that prevented the premiere of The New Mutants long ago, the main of them all was the purchase of Fox by Disney. X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29% was the last film of the mutants was able to get to rooms (with a significant delay, negative criticism and a fundraising at a global level unfortunate) and things with The New Mutants were not best. The most conspiranoicos might think that Disney was doing everything to exterminate the characters Marvel licensed by Fox, but the young mutants have been able to get a definite opportunity.

Disney confirms the release date ultimate The New Mutants it is August 28,, enough time for the process to normality has advanced in the united States and the world. Some fans believed that the film would be sent directly to the digital sales, remember that some days ago appeared on the platform of Amazon, leaving ecstatic fans Marvel, who are dying to be witnesses of this adventure which has had a road so strange.

Now that the X-Men have returned the power of Disney, Marvel Studios will be able to do what I wanted with them. The introduction of the mutants into the MCU is something highly anticipated by the followers of these characters, however, it will take a while until Kevin Present and company show you a little of these advances are desired. Phase 4 is on the way and it is necessary that the narratives of this stage is seated among the audience.

Disney had no choice but to postpone the launches of several major films to the public: Mulan (July 24), Soul (November 20), and of course all those belonging to phase 4 of the MCU, Black Widow (November 6), Eternals (February 12, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (may 7, 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (25 march 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022). Fans of Disney and Marvel are excited for things to return to normal to set foot in the cinemas with total freedom, the good news is that in many countries things are improving and gradually progress towards the life that you all know.

What you are already getting ready for the big premieres in the cinema in the next few months? The rooms have been left with no releases in the last two months and tensions are maximums.

