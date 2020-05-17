“Chiquita wanted to be like Gabriela Sabatini”

THE CONFESSION OF NADIA PODOROSKA

PHOTO FILE NADIA PODOROSKA. Gold medals in Lima in 2019.

On the day of the 50th birthday of Gabriela Sabatini, the best player in argentina of all times, the rosario Nadia Podoroska told that Gaby became his ídola even when they haven’t had seen the play. A thorough discussion with Mercedes Peace for the cycle #AATalks.

These are the main concepts of the winning of the gold medal in singles at the Pan american Games played in the past year in the city of Lima, capital of Peru, where he joined the delegation of Argentina.

“I was not able to see play Gaby live, but as a little girl, every time I played tennis, I wanted to be the next Sabatini. All spoke to me of it, so I always had it as ídola. Recently I was able to get to know her. To see it in person and be able to chat with her was a dream come true”.

“I started with a prof that I was from 4 or 5 years until age 10, and spent many hours on the court with him. It was typical that I spent all the day in the club, and he left me that consistency and desire to always be on the pitch, playing and running”.

“I graduated from college, it seems to me very important to do so. Because when the life of the tennis is finished, I’m going to be able to study something else. And because education is fundamental. Must be a priority for any person and for any athlete to finish the school.”

“A year ago that I come working with Peter, my trainer mental, and I really see a very important change. Gave Me many tools to be able to control emotions and situations, and that allowed me to get to know me much more to myself. I ordered a lot and that self-knowledge is important to improve”.

“My team is everything, confidence is key and with my new trainers, I’m very happy. I see a lot of changes in my game and in my person, I have been able to bring to pass difficult situations. Today I have more tools, order and the variants to the play time. And mentally matured a lot, I have more patience and calm.”

“I would like the female tennis in Argentina is stronger. There are more girls playing, more tournaments and have more visibility. We are in a very important period for all women in the world, is a step that all the issues are in discussion, and I think we are on the right path.”

“I never saw so much tennis as in this quarantine, there is much that can be learned. In recent years, with the rise of youth players, it has become a sport with many more variants. It is played with more slices, angles, and that makes it more interesting. I try to see all the players, learn what makes each. The most complete and the most I see is Simona Halep”.

“My life is just tennis, but I know that is not the best. With time I learned that there is to do other activities, relax. It makes you enjoy much more time within the pitch. It is more important to train a short time but with quality, that train eight hours”.

“What would you change if I look back? I would have liked to have much more knowledge, as I have today, about the importance of physical preparation, nutrition and injury prevention. With my previous equipment, we have committed some mistakes that were the experience”.