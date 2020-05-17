Camilia Mendes revealed what he thinks about Barchie in Riverdale

The followers of the series Riverdale they have witnessed the growth and evolution of the characters that this story presents, so that they have also been able to react to the different links that the plot has been shown.

One of the most talked about is Barchiethe couple that the protagonist of the series along with Betty, the character played by Lily Reinhart. The most recent season of this series has concluded and, although the fans have their opinions about this couple, it is always interesting to know the perception of the own cast.

Therefore, Camila Mendes he spoke recently about the end of the season and in addition inevitably came to the fore how is that Veronica perceives this relationship.

It was something really difficult to read, but I also think that adds a lot of complexity to the story

The actress knows that even though we all wish the world was simple and there was a need to cope with problems or negative feelings, the reality is that all we make mistakes and we face seasons that are difficult, but instead of seeing it as something bad, something that will make it much more attractive to this story.

