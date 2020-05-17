Camila Mendes teaches you how to use a hotcake for makeup

In the world of makeup there are a lot of tools to have a makeup on pointfrom different brushes to the famous Beautyblender, however Camila Mendes has a secret for your makeup routine and Cole Sprouse are commissioned to share it through his account of Instagram.

A few days ago Cole Sprouse he shared a video where it appeared Camila Mendes completely dressed as Veronica in Pop”s Diner, on the set of Riverdale. Even had what looked like his breakfast, everything was going normal up there until the actress decides to use your breakfast as a tool of beauty.

Camila Mendes took one of his hotcakes the dish and began to pass it across your face, there was no place that might be missing. She used the hotcake on the cheekbones to smooth out your highlighter, also rubbed it on his chin, forehead and nose, apparently the texture of the hotcake was the same as that of a makeup sponge.

It also makes little Camila Mendes shared another beauty hackbecause he confessed that he used lip balm as blush to have the perfect glow and also has confessed that for hide your acne use your fringe or poses creative in the photos. Though no doubt this time of the hotcake it was a joke, very funny.