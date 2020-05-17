Camila Mendes remember why your hearing for Riverdale was so special

She was not alone!

Now everyone knows Camila Mendes for her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdalebut a couple of years ago she was just another young actress trying to audition for a new role.

Luckily, as recalled in the new issue of the magazine NylonCamila was not alone in the room auditions, and that is that with she were nothing more and nothing less than Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

“I remember that time very well, the three being in that room,” he shared. “I remember sitting next to Lili, and saying something like, ‘So, where are you?’ Just conversation, without importance prior to the hearing”.