Camila Mendes, of ‘Riverdale’, ‘ends with the diet” after overcoming their eating disorders

The actress of ‘Riverdale’ Camila Mendesfor 23 years, has confessed that she decided to change her way of thinking after talking with a doctor naturopath about your “anxiety” with the food and your “obsession” with the diet.

“Raised a fundamental question in such a way that stuck with me: ‘What are some other things you might be thinking if I didn’t think it all the time on your diet?’. Suddenly I remembered all the activities that I love that used to occupy my time,” writes Camila Mendes on Instagram. “At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession to be thin consume me and I refused to have place in my mind for other concerns.”

The actress, who previously revealed that you once had an eating disorder, he realized that he no longer enjoyed his previous ‘hobbies’, her “passion for education, film, music“because I was too focused on being thin.

Rather than continue to feel “miserable”, Mendes he says it will not make diet: “I’m done believing in the idea that there is a version slimmer and more happy me on the other side of all the tireless effort. Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-rich foods and exercising regularly will make you more healthy, not necessarily what will make it more thin, and the current system fails to make that distinction.”

As account their own Mendes in this post of Instagram, there is a false idea that “being thin is the ideal body type“. “A healthy body is the ideal body type, and it will look different for each person. I’m #donewithdieting”. In addition, it is necessary to clarify that your character in ‘Riverdale‘, Veronica Lodge, is very much tied to the external appearance, fashion, and popularity.

Currently ‘Riverdale’ it is located in the middle of a break for the Winter Olympic Games in the united States, but will return on the 7th of march with the chapter 14 of his second season.