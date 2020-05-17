Camila Mendes is Veronica Lodge, the queen of ‘Riverdale’

Camila Mendes has done with a large part of the spectators of the united States thanks to her role as Veronica Lodge in ‘Riverdale’.

If ‘Riverdale‘ it has been one of the big surprises of the year, Camila Mendes also. The queen of the series The CW that has Netflix and that issues in Spain the chain Movistar it has become a real sensation for the young ones. Viewers television United States have been discovered in this pseudo-adaptation of the comics “Archer” a claim for the new generations. But the character of Veronica Lodgethe “new girl” that arrives in the strange town of Riverdale and it revolutionizes everything, was a real boom thanks to Camila Mendes. An actress that has found its door in Hollywood and that will we dedicate this special.

Who is really Camilla Mendes?

Is an actress brazilian-american who was born On June 29, 1994 and that was made known thanks to the series of ‘Riverdale‘ and for her role as Veronica Lodge. He was born in Charlottesville (Virginia, Usa). Her parents are brazilian (lived there for a year when he was 10 of age), he spent his childhood in Florida and from early age she felt the call of the scenarios and the interpretation. In may of last year, graduated in the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and achieved a role as an actress in an advertisement of IKEA, so we put her in the crosshairs of many agents. As a curiosity, Mendes was the winner of the Teen Choice Awards by be Best Steals Scenes in the series of ‘Riverdale‘. Indicative of his outstanding role in the series.