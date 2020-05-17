¡Camila Mendes and Noah Centineo together in a movie!

Noah Centineo us has stolen the heart of the play Peter Kravinsky in the rom-com Netflix, To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) and now, act together to Camila Mendes in a movie called The Stand-In. Keep reading to learn more details.

Before anything else, this 2018 we will see the amazing Noah on the 7th of September in Sierra Burgess is a Loser Netflix. After, will star in another movie with the actress Riverdale, Camila Mendes.

In The Stand-In, Noah Centineo be construed to Brooks and, if you loved To all the Boys I’ve Loved Beforewe are sure that also you shall love the plot of this movie.

The Stand-In treat how to Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) has a clever plan to raise money for the university: create a app dating in where he plays the role of the boyfriend substitute for any situation. Or, you can rent it as your boyfriend!

But, being a boyfriend is different each day of the week, he discovers that the actual Brooks is not who he thought it was and, to his surprise, falls in love with the real girl of his dreams.

If you’ve been following Camila Mendes on Instagram, perhaps you may have noticed that has been working with many different peoplebut we could not stop spending the time that you were spending a lot of time with Noah to film the movie.

Remember when Camila Mendes and Noah Centineo were always together bc of the filming of “the stand-in”? Those were the days man pic.twitter.com/QaF9aerLR8 — Federica // b99 trash (@bevllisario)

August 20, 2018





Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes recorded this movie in New Orleans in April 2018after that Riverdale to close its season, and it seems that both became very good friends during the filming of the movie.