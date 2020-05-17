Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart is thrilled with the film ‘Star is born’

Star is born it is a movie that premiered yesterday, 5 October in the cinemas in many countries, and reveals the great actress that is Lady Gaga, who in the tape plays one of the protagonists. The new premiere is a movie romance and Drama, american, directed and also starring Bradley Cooper. The cast also features Sam Elliott, ANdrey Says Clay and Dave Chappelleit is the third adaptation of Star is born, that was directed by WIlliam A. Wellman.

His debut was fairly successful in all countries which received the film, and excited many, it also they were surprised with the performance of Lady Gagais amazing! And some of the celebrities who already saw the film and showed their shock, were Lili Reinhart and Camilla Mendesthrough the social networks.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes traveling together on a long flight, apparently along with other members of the cast of ‘Riverdale’. Before Camila was seen through a video posted by Lili at Instagramin a seat more forward, where I saw the animated series ‘Rick and Morty’. Then Reinhart also through their stories of Instagram, appears in a photo next to Camila, the two with the eyes llorojos.

Lili wrote: “A Star is Born’ us has” referring to that I loved the new opening, and you see that they wept much. Without a doubt, tape is a pretty and that nobody can miss, in addition, is the premiere of Lady Gaga as the protagonist in a movie. Several of their fans have already sent several comments super positive, praising his great talent for acting, in addition to being a super singer.