Brie Bella admit to not being happy in her marriage to Daniel Bryan

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider, the former fighter of WWE Brie Bella spoke about her marriage with Daniel Bryan, and in specific, about the way in which it was opened to talk about their problems in the new season of Total Belas.

Brie note that due to the quarantine, has had the opportunity to sit down to watch the show next to Daniel Bryan, Nikki and her fiancé Artem.

Brie Bella admit to not being happy in your marriage

Among the things that Brie said it is to relive those moments together brings the feelings back, because you can never be prepared for the tv format, reality tv.

“Bryan and I never had the intention to show our marriage the way we did in that season. What happens when the cameras are on, is that the producers begin to realize what is really happening. How are Bryan and your distant? Are you happy?”

Brie began to be made the questions herself and to discover that it is not happy, since they live at a distance and evolve differently. Any way, explains that she decided to display that facet of their marriage because he thinks that many people who have children go through that.

One of the problems that they share on the show, it’s the annoyance of Daniel Bryan by the presence of Artem, the fiance of Nikki, well, according to the former WWE champion, on occasions, his wife spends more time with Artem that goes with it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhF7byplvXg(/embed)

We look forward to of heart the best things, and it is understandable that all couples go through difficult times. Now Bryan is a wrestler active in the WWE, and therefore has less time to spend with your family. Now it only remains to see if things are still going wrong, though apparently was only a etepa.

