ATP and WTA agree to the extension of the circuit until the end of July

The uncertainty that is currently going on the world by the pandemic coronavirus has forced on Friday afternoon to announce the extension of the standstill circuit by male and female.

Will continue to come to a standstill until, at least, the end of July, which affects the events planned to take place: Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Atalanta and Kitzbühel, with regard to the ATP, and Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest and Jurmala, in the WTA circuit, will not be held as originally stated.

The director of the ATPAndrea Gaudenzi, has commented that “Given the continued uncertainties surrounding the global pandemic of COVID-19, we regret to announce our decision to to extend the suspension of the circuit. We will continue evaluating all the options in an effort to resume the circuit as soon as possible to do with security, including the possibility of adjust the dates of some tournaments later in the season” in statements collected by the web ATP Tour.

A spokesman for the WTA he commented, for his part, that “we Continue to closely monitor the situation and we hope to return to the track as soon as possible”. In June a decision will be made with respect to the dates that maybe you can play Karlsruhe and Palermoalong with other updates the schedule of the WTA.

The scheduled tournaments from the August 1, continue to be set according to the calendar publishedwith the Citi Openthe 2 to 9 August, on hard court.

Before the shutdown of the circuits, a decision was made freeze the ránkings. Therefore, the ranking ATP what leads the Serbian Novak Djokovic with 10.220 points, followed by the spaniard Rafa Nadal with 9.850 points, and Dominic Thiem in third position with 7.045 points. In the ranking WTAthe australian Ashleigh Barty what leads 8.717, followed by the Romanian Simona Halepwith 6.076 points, and third position for the Czech Karolina Pliskovawith 5.205 points.