Anya Taylor-Joy becomes the princess of the BAFTA-2018

The BAFTA-2018 have been held this evening in the middle of London, and by her red carpet have passed a myriad of familiar faces from the world of the show. The actress Anya Taylor-Joy has been one of the most original by choosing to decorate your head with a golden crown… Don’t need to be royalty to feel like a princess.

Betting on the transparencies

Playing with ls transparencies of her dress and sporting a makeup very marked (eyes framed in eyeliner and lip color burgundy), the actress has chosen to wear a crown in old gold of Dolce & Gabbana.

Pictures | Gtres

In Trendencias | BAFTA