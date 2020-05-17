A series of Marvel Disney+ is already preparing a second season

Marvel Studios is determined to explore new stories through the platform of streaming Disney + and although not yet released any series are so confident in their own productions, which already announce the second season of ‘What If…?’.

Even before that the streaming platform was available, had revealed a content stable that would be exclusive to the service of transmission that would last years into the future.

Within the timetable that has been published Marvel Studios are movies and series that date back until 2021, among all the advertisements is the first foray of the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU) in the animation with ‘What If …?’.

Marvel clearly has a lot of faith in the series, as the creative director of the company, Kevin Present, has revealed that already started to work on the second season of the series.

In an interview Present was questioned about what episodes of the series you would like to see, which gave him the opportunity to reveal new details about the program, it was there that he declared that already announce the second season of ‘What If…?’.

“I am very glad that we are doing a series of ‘What If…?’ for Disney + at this time, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten episodes for the first season, we are already working on the next ten for the second season,” said Kevin Present.

It is worth noting that because Disney + is still in its early stages, it is not yet known how to work the “renewal” and “cancellation” of the productions.

The point is that it is working on ‘What If …?’ and although they might be only in the planning stages of a renewal official is still on the table, there is more to see.

The series will touch all the films in the MCU, offering new versions of what could have been for the 23 films of the franchise with a minor change that will lead to stories dramatically different from what developed on the big screen.

The release date for the first season of ‘What If …?’ has not been released officially, but is scheduled to get to Disney + in the summer of 2021.