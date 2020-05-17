5 ways you can learn music from your home

How many have not had the dream of playing in a band? Surely many of you took classes, others were self-taught and some were simply left with the dream unfulfilled. Now things may be different. Thanks to online classes, courses and platforms for learning music, the dream can be fulfilled.

You must always look at the positive side of things, and if these days you are spending a lot of time at home due to the quarantine caused by the coronavirus and your activities if you allow it, you really have the opportunity to learn to play an instrument or produce music.

Moog and Korg

Two of the most important brands of synthesizers just give free access to their apps to help all people who want to learn something new during the quarantine period. Moog gave access to the app to work on a Minimoog Model D, while Korg is giving access to iKaossilator. This is the opportunity to begin to explore the world of music in the hand of two great platforms.

Download Minimoog here.

Download iKaossilator here.

Fender

Fender opened its courses free of charge to 100 thousand people, but without a doubt, although these memberships are completed, it might be worth starting lessons with one of the most important brands in the world of music. His academy can walk you through the most famous songs of the time, as well as give theoretical explanations that are necessary for anyone that is looking for play in a professional manner.

Starts to play here.

Guitar Tricks

With more than 20 years of experience, Guitar Tricks has been dedicated to teaching guitar to thousands of fans. Now they have one of the best learning systems on-line. You decide the step you want to take, as well as the genre that most interests you, from rock and metal to funk or pop.

Starts to play here.

Masterclass

With classes of the most important characters of music, Masterclass allows you to become a student of Timbaland, Deadmau5, Christina Aguilera, Tom Morello, Carlos Santana, Hans Zimmer and many more. Do you want to sing, produce, learn how to play the guitar, or more? Here you need to start.

Download here.

Berklee

Berklee is a school of contemporary music’s most important in the world, the place in which the great composers and the best artists visit for years to perfect their technique and one of the schools in line the more serious you can find. Here you can take courses of guitar, singing, drums, bass and more. You can even begin with courses such as music Theory, to understand the world of sound much better.

From independent courses up to full careers, it is a virtual tool that millions would have desired to have decades ago.

He begins to learn here.