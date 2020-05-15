Zoey 101 is back this 2020 with special episode

If the return is not to a series of long-term program of Nickelodeon the years 2000, starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is giving a special chapter with the cast of the series, but now we are older.

Jamie Lynn he shared the news on Instagram , posting a picture of herself alongside co-stars Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Matthew Sanders, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders, Kristin Herreraby typing: “Surprise! All that … and a little more. ” Victoria Justice it is not in the photo, but Jamie Lynn labeled, so we’re still waiting to hear if she will repeat her role as Lola soon.

Zoey 101 you may have ended more than a decade ago, but its cast still keeps good memories about the program and their experience. Paul Butcher recently shared where he thought that would be the main stage today, and during the summer, there were rumors that Jamie Lynn I was “in conversations” to bring back the show.