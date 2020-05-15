‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: Olivia Munn, kicking to play Psylocke – movie News

The sequel to ‘Days of future past’ directed by Bryan Singer and opens may 27, 2016.

Olivia Munn is, perhaps, the actress X-Men: Apocalypse that more has taken seriously his character. The actress has not stopped to show in your account of Instagram, all that has learned in which punches, kicks, and pirouettes, refers to interpret Psylocke. And it is not for less, because to get into the skin of one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse should not be anything easy. Now, even with the shooting of the tape ended, Munn has posted another video in which you can see kicking a dexterous and sinister.

Drop kick it like it’s… A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) the 24 Aug 2015 a la(s) 5:16 PDT

X-Men: Apocalypse it is situated ten years after the events in Days of the future past. The paths of Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystic (Jennifer Lawrence) and Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) have separated, but will rejoin when Revelation (Oscar Isaac) wake up. Close the deal Olivia Munn (Psylocke), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Rose Byrne (Moira MacTaggert) and Nicholas Hoult (Beast). The movie comes to the cinema, the May 27, 2016. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer of the madcap Deadpool that opens the 19 February 2016.