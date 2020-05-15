Wow world Frozen 2 causes the reaction rotunda of Disney

Creative work and editing could become material for new production of streaming american

Disney it is one of the producers of the film world’s most famous. their productions both animated as the characters of flesh and bone have had successes at the box office that represent millions of dollars to their executive producers. And if you talk of lockers numerous it is, Frozen 2 it is a clear example of the creative power that he has under his belt this company.

The film has as a record, having raised more than 1.280 billion dollars at the box office around the world, boasting one of the first places in this category. Its plot and narrative that surrounds the Kingdom of Arendelle carries with it a world of magic and fantasy conducive to the parents of all the children to see it a healthy distraction.

Frozen 2, came to have the jobs vocal Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, adding the most new, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K Brown, who respectively did the character of Queen Iduna, the mother of the sisters, and the lieutenant Matthias.

Now, Disney+ it will launch in the month of June a documentary series where he will show to editors, sound engineers, voice actors, and other collaborators who worked on the tape and made possible the film, exposing the hard work and how to make this kind of productions. In addition, it became known that the documentary will be composed by six episodes.

Finally, the strategy of marketing which has led the producer to engage the fans take as a synopsis the following lines: “it Will be the first time that the cameras show the challenges facing the team, as well as the creativity and complexity that involved making an animated film highest grossing of the history”.