With a lot of pain! Kris Jenner relive the worst moments of her marriage with Robert Kardashian

Though Kris Jenner it is one of the millions’s most renowned Jet-Set of the showbiz, their life has not been easy at all. Your loving relationships have not been able to perpetuate itself in time and this has left sequels in the emotional level.

As is well known, celebrity in california was married to Robert Kardashian, with whom he had four children of his love: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob.

Related News

But his first marriage was not exactly a paradise. From the mouth of the own corporate american recently it became known that in addition to going through serious financial problems, there was infidelity.

Contrary to what many may think, the ex of the renowned lawyer they confessed to having had an affair extra-marital episode that would have led to his divorce in the year 1991.

According to the words of Krisit would have been one of the worst mistakes of his life, because his bad decisions ended up destroying his marriage and his family.

Once separated from the now-deceased, Jenner he faced one of the most difficult situations of your life, as a single mother of four children: “I Began to pray to my God to strengthen, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow.

Fortunately, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashian he was able to overcome this tough stage with the help of their family, educate their children and guide them to turn them into beings of good.