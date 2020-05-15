Why Elle Fanning refused to watch the episode of her sister Dakota in Friends?

Elle Fanning will always be there for your sister. But just not for this particular moment in time.

The more fans of the comedy of NBC, Friends, will remember when Dakota Fanning was the guest star in an episode of 2004. But before you assume that your sister saw it, listen to the version of the story of Elle:

“I once made (a hearing) to be in Friends. Might be remembering wrong but I think that was going to be one of the triplets Phoebe,” she told the digital magazine, Net-A-Porter, PorterEdit. “I did audition but I didn’t get (the role) and I said, ‘I’m going to boycott the show, never will see it!'”.

Elle continued: “Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I said: ‘I am Not going to watch this!'”.