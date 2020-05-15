Why Elle Fanning refused to watch the episode of her sister Dakota in Friends?

Elle Fanning will always be there for your sister. But just not for this particular moment in time.
The more fans of the comedy of NBC, Friends, will remember when Dakota Fanning was the guest star in an episode of 2004. But before you assume that your sister saw it, listen to the version of the story of Elle:
“I once made (a hearing) to be in Friends. Might be remembering wrong but I think that was going to be one of the triplets Phoebe,” she told the digital magazine, Net-A-Porter, PorterEdit. “I did audition but I didn’t get (the role) and I said, ‘I’m going to boycott the show, never will see it!'”.
Elle continued: “Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I said: ‘I am Not going to watch this!'”.
Not to forget: the famous sisters support each other in their careers. Long before parading the red carpets and attend parties more exclusive, were a duo of sisters who loved to act at home.
“My sister and I interpretábamos elaborate scenes in the house. Scenes of childbirth… I was the baby, coming out… crazy things like that,” recalled Elle. “We did it on our own. It was not like: ‘Oh, mom and dad, sit down we’re going to act for you.’ We used to play that way.”
Further, each time further increases the excitement for the premiere of Maleficent 2 with Angelina Jolie.
Despite the fact that details on the highly-anticipated sequel are being kept hidden still, elle was able to share some tracks in his most recent interview.
“I hope that is what the fans are waiting,” he shared. “The mother-daughter relationship between Maleficent and Aurora… is to play a lot with that.”
Elle continued: “I Want that Aurora is a character that (the girls) can look up to, that is strong and all that. But Angelina and I have discussed this: Maleficent, of course, has the dark side, and Aurora is the one who loves the pink and it is light and is not afraid to be feminine. I think that it is beautiful to be able to represent someone strong in their beliefs, but also unflinching in staying true to itself… there is nothing wrong to love your feminine side. I think that as women we should love that part of us”.
