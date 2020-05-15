Why don’t I see even a second the ex-wife of Jordan in The Last Dance?

Qhe is the person with the most and best, has known Michael Jordanbut it does not appear for even a second in the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ over the last year in the Bulls of the former player. The silence of Juanita Vanoy (1959), the woman that was married for 17 years, is enigmatic, because it could have been a lot of play. It was his partner, his confidant, the mother of his first three children and, in the opinion of many, that kept the myth with the feet on the ground.

The experienced journalists say that Juanita was the wise owl perched on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its darker side. Why not come out in the documentary?, do not a single appointment? It is curious” Dave Zirin (sports Editor at The Nation)

Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation, throwing the question into the air on the networks: “The experienced journalists say that Juanita was the wise owl perched on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its darker side. Why not come out in the documentary?, do not a single appointment? It is curious”, he wondered on Twitter, as do many fans and viewers of the series from Netflix and ESPN, missed by his mysterious absence. It is as if he never existed.

No one explains why it appears in the documentary, Juanita, who lived on his side his transformation into a star, and your personal growth. Strange that you appear your mother, your brother and even ex-partners of their partners, such as Carmen Electra. But Juanita no trace. Damon Amendolara, host sports CBS Radio, gave his version: “Juanita is not part of ‘The Last Dance’ to protect Michael. Or she has not wished to appear, or Michael did not want it to appear. Without a doubt it is a vacuum that is relevant in the documentary”.

He was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children. We have had the narrators who we wanted and we told the story from all points of view” Jason Heir (Director of The Last Dance)

The director of The Last Dance, Jason’s Heir, he wanted to downplay the absence of the ex-wife of Jordan in the documentary when he was asked by her in the promotion of the series: “I was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children. We have had the narrators who we wanted and we told the story from all points of view”said in The Athletic.

It is true that neither Juanita nor Yvette, his second wife, appear in the series, but any of their three older children did habalar with the director. At least one, Marcus, the medium, who said in the social networks that I expected it to emitiesen his words about his father. It seems that his desire was not pleased.

Juanita does not form part of ‘The Last Dance’ to protect Michael. Or she has not wished to appear, or Michael did not want it to appear. Without a doubt it is a vacuum that is relevant in the documentary” Damon Amendolara (Presenter sports CBS Radio)

The wild imaginings about the absence of Juanita in the documentary don’t stop continue. There are those who points out that his millionaire divorce, which earned $ 168 million in 2007, included a confidentiality clause to never reveal any intimate or personal of your famous ex-husband at the cost of losing that money.

That alleged law of silence explain that you have turned down offers in the millions in recent years by revealing stories of the private life between the two. Others argue that it was Jordan who vetoed his presence in the tape when asked by the director of the same. And there are those who think that it was our own Juanita, who has shown an exemplary discretion since their separation, which refused to participate in the show your ex. Only they know the real reason.

Coronavirus in Mexico may 15; live latest news, contagion, and death

When does the quarantine in Mexico?

What is the proper use of the mask to prevent contagion?

What are the vaccines that could cure the coronavirus?

How to make gel antibacterial casero?

Map of coronaviruses in vivo