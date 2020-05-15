Why CW cancelled the series? Launch calendar of premiere of the series in the Arrowverse

After confirming the conclusion of the majority of their series so early due to the pandemic caused by a coronavirus, was published the release schedule of the Arrowverse in 2020 and 2021.

The channel The CW unveiled the premieres of the series that will premiere in the fall of 2020, and in January of 2021, in which stands between with many more the end of ‘Supernatural’ and the premiere of the reboot of ‘Walker’, both with Jared Padalecki.

But, in regard to the series of DC Comics there are some surprises, since while it confirms the arrival of the spin-off ‘Superman and Lois’ there are three series in the Arrowverse that are not considered.

While the release schedule of the Arrowverse in 2020 and 2021 confirms renewal of ‘The Flash’ and ‘Batwoman’, does not show the premiere dates of three productions for a reason.

‘Supergirl’

The series starring Melissa Benoist arrives at its sixth season, same that was already confirmed to be delayed until the middle of the season, which is expected to be in late spring-summer, in this new program, due to the pregnancy of the protagonist.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The time-travelers and now facing problems mystics also renewed the series for a sixth season, but they are not included within the release schedule of the Arrowverse in 2020 and 2021, so the team of the Waverider will return in late spring-summer.

‘Green Arrow and the Black Canaries’

Of the two spin-off announced in the Arrowverse, the who will follow up on ‘Arrow’ is the one that has a very uncertain futurebecause , after premiering its pilot episode, the protagonist Katherine McNamara has said in interviews that unknown if it will be the series.

About the actress just posted a picture on Instagram that says “todo love. Without layers. Have an amazing day” in which used a sweatshirt that says “love is our superpower”.

So that will have to wait for programs to talk about their new premiere dates and to see if ‘Green Arrow and the Black Canaries’ will be cancelled.