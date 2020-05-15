Warner Bros. would be looking for a new director for Batgirl

We are in times of great superheroínas. And the truth is that we are not surprised that from DC and Warner Bros. Pictures are considering further expanding the universe of the films of superheroes led by women. It would be the case Batgirl, a film that was paralyzed in 2018 with the success of Joss Whedon, and which now could come back to be revisited. In this case, because WB would be looking for a new director.

In fact, according to the half-Heroic, Hollywood, the studio is already thinking of a replacement for Whedon. In his day, Christina Hodson was in charge of the script. Now, if the information of HH is certain, everything would indicate that it would have followed that path.

Which results in that the project would be more advanced than we think in a first moment. In any case, for the new director, there are no names for the moment. Something happens with the actress who would embody to Batgirl. From Zoey Deutch or Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels), until Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), passing by Katherine Langford (thirteen reasons).

Anyway, while we wait, there are few films or tv series that feature women who are already in the works from DC. For example, Wonder Woman 1984 (which come 5 and June 2020), Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021), or the next series of Supergirl, still without a release date.

What I would like you, who were the director (or the director) who is in charge now of this movie? And, of all the names that sound to Batgirl, what they will quedaríais?

Source: HH