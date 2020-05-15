Video denies rumors of breakup of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

The actress Katie Holmes has successfully, and seemingly without intending it, putting an end to the rumors that have been circulating the past few days on account of his alleged break with the also performer Jamie Foxx . And that is, as he says the news portal Page Six, the artist was seen this week at the airport holding a video call with your partner shortly before taking a plane to Paris.

“Katie called Jamie via Facetime and were chatting for a while, between laughs and jokes. He said that he wanted it and asked if I wanted to bring him cookies, of Paris. He is these days in Miami”has been an informant to the said medium.

One of the reasons that have led some to question the relationship between the two actors, who began dating in 2013 and will only be encouraged to publicly confirm their love story last year, is the style of life, “independent”, which both tend to lead to the margin of the close bond that unites them.

“I always liked to keep his space and his independence, but that does not mean that do not enjoy the most of the time they have to be together. For them it is common to spend weeks and even months until they return to be, and to continue his courtship with extreme caution. Never has made them too much of grace the idea of showing off love in public,” said another source recently.

It was the news portal Radar Online that hinted, last week, that the actors would have followed separate paths after more than five years of relationship, an event that is already debunked but which in its time was attributed also to the supposed inability of the artist to combine to the perfection of their married life and the upbringing of their daughter Suri (12), the fruit of her marriage with Tom Cruise.