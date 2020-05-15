Video: Camila Mendes surprises singing in ‘Riverdale’ one of the most iconic songs of Spain in Eurovision

Camila Mendes interpreted in ‘Riverdale‘to Veronicathe daughter of latino parents with who ever exchanged a word in Spanish.

But in the last chapter of the series of The CW, Camila has revolutionized to all the Spanish fans to the surprise singing (in perfect English) ‘you Are you’the success of Mocedades that represented Spain in the Eurovision in 1973, on the feast of welcome to her (ex)boyfriend, Archie, played by KJ Apa.

‘Riverdale‘it has been very close to the music since its premiere, and in fact has numerous musical performances and a talented cast, but this time the performance of Veronica in your club The Bonne Nuit has crossed borders. ¡Dale al play!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1SIlDDPJGo(/embed)

