TODAY / Resident board 113 kisses in their new song “Before the world ends”

San Juan. The puerto rican singer Ricky Martin released on their social networks a letter desahogándose on “the roller coaster” of feelings that has lived during the 60 days of confinement caused by the COVID-19.

“Given that the focus on the television with respect to this virus seems to only be focused on the importance of keeping your immune system strong, avoiding talking about mental health in times of crisis, and the struggles that accompany it, I decided to open up to let you know that you are not alone”, started saying to Martin in the letter published Tuesday night.

The artist, who along with his writing, published two photos of him, went on to say that the first two weeks of the running of the bulls “were incredibly overwhelming for me.”

“I felt paralyzed. The duel was intense. I was going through all the phases: denial, anger, sadness, acceptance, and then went back to the denial in one hour. Things were going to be different and I could not do anything to prevent it. How arrogant of my part,” he admitted.

He added that the time spent with your team “by creating a strategy that would be 2020,” which included continuing his tour “Movement”, “collapsed in front of us”.

“What was, will never be. For me that was a difficult concept to understand. My terrible and exhausting need to act ‘casual’ and ‘calm’ in times of stress with my family, so that you are not alarmed, (especially the children), did not help,” he said.

“To that add, the little or a lot of ‘information’ or rather ‘disinformation’ which reached us on the part of our leaders. I am sure I was not the only one who felt thus in those days. I needed to STOP everything and concentrate on me, on US,” he said.

“If you think about it, I’m sure we can agree that the last thing you want to do is to ‘return to normal'”, which said that it is “ready” for “the new normal”.

Martin, however, acknowledged “the uncertainty of not knowing how it will be, can be challenging, but I am sure that it will be better than the route that we were taking”.

“Our actions (are) were catastrophic, but we were not (we’re) listening to the signals,” he said, to the time in which he mentioned that one day “the world/LIFE/God, the cosmos, as you want to view it or call it forced us to turn away from this path, and we locked in our homes because, obviously, the way that we played, interrupting the natural flow of things.”

“The message was forceful, not only I had to stop, we ALL HAD TO STOP,” said the artist, who continued telling that after several days, he ceased to feel “the pressure”.

In turn, the puerto rican singer said that at one point started to feel “less anxious”.

“I was able to work a little bit more, little by little,” said Ricky Martin in his residence in Los Angeles (USA).

In addition, he said that he got in touch with their team to continue creating musically his next album.

“Now I’m crazy about to show you (at any time) that we’ve been working on the study of these extraordinary times,” he said.