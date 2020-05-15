TODAY / Inland presents their second album “Aguije”

The 14 and 15 may the Republic of Paraguay it meets 209 years of independence and this year, the traditional serenade in homage to the Homeland and mothers will be virtual.

Renowned national artists for the National Symphony Orchestra, the Folk Ensemble of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Organization Pro-Paraguay, USA, Canada, and the Centro Cultural Paraguayo Americano (CCPA), will be part of the celebration.

The event will take place at 21:00 this Thursday, may 14 and will be aired by Paraguay TV and the official page on Facebook of the National Secretariat of Culture.

The artists participating in this event, are part of the organization Pro Paraguay USA Canada, a nucleation founded by Will Risso, citizen, fellow-countryman resident in EE.US that brings together musicians and artists paraguayans residents of those countries, who delight us with different interpretations.

From Missouri, the guitarist Aayah Gonzalez will offer us the “Danza Paraguaya”followed by the violinist Ernesto Estigarribia, and the pianist Sabrina Tabby of Iowa, which bind to the also a violinist Wallflower Aranda, based in Arizona, to interpret “Así canta mi Patria”.

Since Kansas will Miranda will present their version of “Alma Guarani” and the pianist Alejandro Avila, with his interpretation of “Toy”. From Florida we will accompany the pianist Nancy Luzko with “Lara” and the keyboardist Jorge Bug” Escobar with “Dreams”, from the New York.

The CCPA will present two musical groups: CCPA Jazz Quintet; and the Chamber Orchestra Youth of the CCPA with a version of the Galopera, while the violinist Glory Brítez comes from Missouri, with “The Cathedral”, accompanied by her husband, the Hungarian violinist Zsolt Eder.

Later we received to Luis Reyes, pianist based in California, with its homage to “Julia Florida” and the renowned harpist Mariano Gonzalez from Nevada construed “Cascade”, while the composer and pianist Esteban Godoy will pay tribute to our capital city with the “Assumption” from Massachusetts and Dani Luzko, will arrive from California with “Paraná”.

The second part of the serenade will present the National Symphony Orchestra and the Folk Ensemble, with works of the most representative of our heritage folkloric and popular; as: my country, Luis Alberto del Paraná, the Song of my forest, of Herminio Giménez; Tetagua sapukái, Víctor Montórfano and Félix Pérez Cardozo, Residenta kue, Michael G. Fariña and Ignacio Melgarejo; march 1, Emiliano R. Fernández and Félix Pérez Cardozo; Tendota Guasu, Carlos A. Martinez and Virgilio Centurion, work dedicated to the Mariscal Francisco Solano López; Thus sings my homeland, of Florentín Giménez. In addition: Kurusu vera, Americo Cabrera and Rubén Fernández Olivera, with the group,”Paiko”, a Selection of polkas, Emiliano R. Fernández, with the folk ensemble “The Orrego”; also, in the same Emiliano R. Fernández and Félix Pérez Cardozo, Che queen, with the duo “Eurolatin”; I Am one of my land, Pablo Benegas, among other creations national.

The OSN will be directed by the teacher Juan Carlos Dos Santos, Willian Aguayo, and Sergio Cuquejo. In this way it seeks to accompany the people, in the best way possible, to share art and culture; commemorating dates so meaningful and emotional, despite the familiar difficulties faced in these times in all over the world.

The event will also with the special participation of the Historian Prof. Dr. Peter Knight and special messages of the ambassador of paraguay in Washington, Manuel Caceres; Coordinator Cultural CCPA, Graciela Meza and the paraguayan artist, Wallflower Aranda. The presentation will be in charge of Rosana Romero.

To learn more about this organization of musicians resident in the united states.U.S. and Canada, visit proparaguayusa.com