The wedding dress of Kris Jenner, mom of Kim Kardashian

The quarantine it has become an excellent opportunity for Kim Kardashian remember the photos vintage her mom, Kris Jenner (whose maiden name was Houghton). In one of his latest posts on Instagram, he recalled one of the looks most memorable of his mother: your wedding dress that you used during your wedding with the lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

The corporate american published images a day before the celebration of Mothers ‘ Day, it is of unpublished photographs of the marriage ceremony Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, where we can discover that the wedding dress the famous ‘momager’ was all a dream of the seventies that preserves details which can survive the test of time even in 2020.

When he married Kris Jenner for the first time?

Kris Jenner, putting the veil at your wedding, 1978. © Instagram @kimkardashian

Before marriage with the exnadador, Bruce Jenner (who was later to become Caitlyn Jenner), Kris was married to the late attorney Robert Kardashian, well known for carrying the media case of murder of the former player of american football O. J. Simpson. The couple married in 1978 and there are not many details about your wedding, just know that it was a celebration great with a myriad of outfits in white color, including all those that took their ladies of honor.

How was the wedding gown of Kris Jenner?

The wedding dress Kris Jenner it was a classic model in shade white. The upper part of the model had with motifs of lace and entallaba right in the area of the waist, forming an effect peplum very flattering to the wedding. The sleeves were one of the more prominent of the garment, as they were slightly puffed and with transparencytwo of the trends stronger in terms of wedding dresses and garments in general in 2020.

On the other hand, the skirt of the dress it fell with grace and without too much volume, but that yes, he had a lot of flight and movement. The final detail to complement this original wedding dress it was a hat style pamela with short veil, an accessory that could inspire brides to be in 2020.

Regarding your beauty lookwe can see that Kris Jenner took a ode to the seventies: a hair cut style bowl smooth with tips turned in, and with a length to the height of the nape of the neck. Contrary to what we might think, and the extravagance that Kardashian sisters usually, the styling of the matriarch of the family for your first marriage it was quite natural and reminds a little of the iconic style that the actress, nicaraguan, Bianca Jagger, wore it in her wedding to Mick Jagger in 1971.

Before this revival the wedding dress his mom, Kim Kardashian he had already celebrated in a chapter of Keeping Up with the Kardashians a few years ago. The celebrity has even decided to use it for a few moments, obsequiándonos only one of the many most memorable moments of the series.