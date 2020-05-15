The tour Christina Aguilera began with an epic moment in LGBTQ! Look!

This story will melt your heart.
The new disk Christina Aguilera it ends with a song of wedding, but his tour Liberation started with an epic proposal. Last night, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida., the singer helped make it an unforgettable moment after singing Unless It’s With You in the concert of more than 3500 seats.
“What will happen here tonight?”, asked Aguilera before inviting “two special people” — Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis— to the stage. “I want to share this with you guys,” said the singer to the audience. “Tonight I have a surprise really special.”
With tears in their eyes, Lear turned his gaze to the Kontomanolis and said, “I couldn’t imagine a better time with this woman, who has inspired you throughout your life and has given you so many things”. After thanking Aguilera for “being an inspiration not only to all who are here but for him,” Lear came back to go to Kontomanolis, gets on her knees and pulled an engagement ring out of his pocket. “You are generous, beautiful and loving,” he said. “Six years ago, you made me a proposal and gave me the chance to tell you that yes. Tonight, in front of Christina, I’ll make you the same question”.
After that Kontomanolis accepted, Aguilera said, “my God! Congratulations!”.
The Grammy winner, who met the couple in the backstage, he asked Kontomanolis, “Do you Not have said to me that you were a volunteer at my concert Back to Basics? He was the ‘Nasty, Naughty Boy’!”.
Still in heaven after the proposal of Lear, Kontomanolis thanked Aguilera, “you’re so important to me. I have been accompanied by many important things,” he said. “I don’t know where I would be if you do not have to you and to your music to wake me up and take me all the time.”
Aguilera thanked the couple once more and said, “I Wanted to share and dedicate this special moment to two people who have been challenged in life and have supported me throughout. Guys, I want to wish you the best of luck. Thank you very much! ¡Kisses! Congratulations!”
After they came down from the stage, Aguilera was still excited, and said, “do we Celebrate this? Why celebrate love?”, he asked and started to sing Let There Be Love of your disk Lotus. “Okay, guys, let’s convert this into a wedding celebration”, she yelled. “Let’s have some fun tonight!”.
The tour Liberation Aguilera will continue Friday in the Mark G. Etess Arena Atlantic City. The singer has prepared their best hits, as well as new themes Liberationamong them Accelerate, Ain’t No Other Man, Beautiful, “Can’t Hold Us Down, Deserve, Dirty, Fall in Line, Fighter, Genie in a Bottle, Lady Marmalade, Say Something and Sick of Sittin’.