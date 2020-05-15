The tour Christina Aguilera began with an epic moment in LGBTQ! Look!

This story will melt your heart.

The new disk Christina Aguilera it ends with a song of wedding, but his tour Liberation started with an epic proposal. Last night, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida., the singer helped make it an unforgettable moment after singing Unless It’s With You in the concert of more than 3500 seats.

“What will happen here tonight?”, asked Aguilera before inviting “two special people” — Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis— to the stage. “I want to share this with you guys,” said the singer to the audience. “Tonight I have a surprise really special.”

With tears in their eyes, Lear turned his gaze to the Kontomanolis and said, “I couldn’t imagine a better time with this woman, who has inspired you throughout your life and has given you so many things”. After thanking Aguilera for “being an inspiration not only to all who are here but for him,” Lear came back to go to Kontomanolis, gets on her knees and pulled an engagement ring out of his pocket. “You are generous, beautiful and loving,” he said. “Six years ago, you made me a proposal and gave me the chance to tell you that yes. Tonight, in front of Christina, I’ll make you the same question”.

After that Kontomanolis accepted, Aguilera said, “my God! Congratulations!”.