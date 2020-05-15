The Simpsons: the end of the season 31 will be the last episode of the Helper of Santa? | TV Series | Video | the united States | nnda nnlt Series

“The Simpsons” (“The Simpsons”, in Spanish), created by Matt Groening in 1989, is one of the animated series most famous and longest-living of all times. Season 31, the fiction, which has won numerous awards, including 33 Emmy awards, and 32 awards Annie and a Peabody award, began on the 29th of September, 2019 and will end on Sunday may 17, 2020, apparently with a sad farewell.

According to the synopsis official of ‘The Way of The Dog’ (31×22), exploring the tragic past of ‘Assistant Saint’ after the dog The Simpsons bites Marge”. Actress Cate Blanchett lends her voice in this episode, but it is not yet known how her character, Elaine, is part of the history of one of the family pets yellow.

As seen in the images shared by TVLine, Assistant of Santa might go with that mysterious woman is related to his tragic past. Does that mean that it will be the last chapter of this character that accompanied the Simpsons from the first season?

The reality is that the universe “The Simpsons” have a nature very flexible, that is to say, although ‘Helper Santa’ for him to bid farewell in this chapter of the animated series, does not mean that it will not appear again in the future.

Apparently ‘The Way of The Dog’ will be another christmas episode, like the original pilot. Previously, showrunner Al Jean said that their ideal end would be linked again with the pilot, but rest assured, it is not the definitive denouement of the show, which was renewed for a season 32.

On the other hand, Blanchett joins a long list of stars that visited Springfield this season. Among them are, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Bob Odenkirk, Natasha Lyonne, Fortune Feimster, Glenn Close, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jim Parsons, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Chelsea Peretti, Billy Porter, Weezer, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madeleine Petsch.

WHO IS ASSISTANT TO SANTA?

Santa’s Little Helper (known as ‘Little Helper of Santa Claus’ in Spain and ‘Assistant Saint’ in Latin america) is the family dog Simpson in the animated series Fox and Disney. The greyhound English brown joined the show since the first episode when Homer along with Bart, seeing that it had no money to buy christmas presents, he decides to go to bet at the Dog races.

When Assistant Santa loses the race, its owner throws into the street, but Bart takes pity on him and asks Homer to keep you as a Christmas present.

In ‘Two Dozen and One Greyhounds’ returned to the greyhound track and fell in love with a bitch that ran at that time, with whom I then had 25 puppies, which were stolen by Mr. Burns, to turn them into a tuxedo, but are rescued by Bart and Lisa, and brought back to the greyhound track.