“The shooting was the Christmas party craziest of my life”

LOS ANGELES, 7 Dec. (CulturaOcio – Raquel Laguna) –

The actress Olivia Munn interprets to the executive Tracey Hughes comedy in the Party Business. The film, directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, is premiered in Spain this Wednesday 7 December.

In this interview CulturaOcio.com in Los Angeles, the interpreter tells us that the filming was a real madness. “It was a feast day for two or three months. Is the Christmas party more crazy that I’ve had“says Olivia.

Her character, Tracey, is a woman is positive and continues with his plans despite the adversity. “Do not see limits to the hour of change the world. Even when there is something that seems impossible, she continues forward, with its intelligence and work ethic“, he explains.

His fellow actor, T. J. Miller, we love the “big heart” that has the character you play, Clay Vanstone. “He is concerned that people have a good time“, she says.

Olivia Munn admits that the past year bought their first Christmas tree. “It is very nice and I love it. It is very fun to decorate it and turn it back on“says with enthusiasm.

A SCENE OUT OF CONTROL

In Celebration of the Company, with the aim of achieving a large customer for the company, a group of executives to organize everything that would have to be an epic party company, but they will go of their hands, making a scene out of control.

Actors Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jamie Chung, Karan Soni, Kate McKinnon and Courtney B. Vance rounding out the cast of this fun-filled and crazy comedy.