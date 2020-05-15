The Obama aspire to the Oscar for the best documentary

Barack and Michelle Obama also choose the Oscar thanks to ‘American Factory’, the documentary his production company, Higher Ground Productionscreated in 2018.

‘American factory’, which will compete for the statuette of the Academy in the Best documentary, tells the story of the thousands of workers of a production plant in the american midwest that is purchased by a millionaire chinese. The story, which starts during the recession of 2008, explains the lives of the workers who lost their jobs and how some of them recovered six years later, when the chinese company Fuyao Glass America began producing glasses for automotive in the plant.

“It’s the kind of history that is not often seen, and that is exactly what Michelle and I want to get to Higher Ground. Congratulations to the directors (Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar) and to all the team”, has written to Barack Obama on Twitter.

The producer of the Obama has committed to make several productions for Netflix. The documentary is set to compete in the Oscar awards ceremony on the 9th of February with “The Cave,” about the genocide in Syria; “The Edge of Democracy”, about Brazil, and others.