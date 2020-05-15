The former president Barack Obama is not going very well-the quarantine

Both Malia 21 years of age, who is studying the third year at the University of Harvard, and Sasha of 18, who is studying the first year at the University of Michigan, had to return to Washington, DC to meet in the house with the former president and Michelle Obama.

Recently the former first lady of the united States shared with the tv host Ellen DeGeneresa family routine during the confinement: “Just try to structure our days. The girls are back because they take classes in their universities in line. So they are in their respective classrooms, but at home.”