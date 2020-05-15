The enigmatic absence of Juanita Vanoy, ex-wife of Jordan, in ‘The Last Dance’

Ands one of the questions ms flashy that leaves ‘The Last Dance’. Why doesn’t it appears not a second Juanita Vanoy, ex-wife of Michael Jordan for 17 years and the mother of his first three children, in the documentary?. According to feature journalists who covered that little, was fundamental in the life of the mtico ’23’.

Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation, throwing the question into the air on the networks: “The experienced journalists say that Juanita was the sage bho perched on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its side darker. Why not come out in the documentary?, not a single appointment? It is curious”, he wondered on Twitter, as also do many fans and viewers of the series from Netflix and ESPN, extraados by his mysterious absence. It is as if he never existed.

No one explains why he’s not featured in the documentary Jane, which vivi to his side his transformation into a star and his personal growth. Stranger to appear your mother, your brother and even ex-partners of his companions, as Carmen Electra. But Juanita no trace. Damon Amendolara, host sports CBS Radio, gave his version: “Juanita is not part of ‘The Last Dance’ to protect Michael. Or she has not wished to appear, or Michael did not want it to appear. Without a doubt it is a vacuum that is relevant in the documentary”.

The director of The Last Dance, Jason’s Heir, he wanted to downplay the absence of the ex-wife of Jordan in the documentary when he was asked by her in the promotion of the series: “I was not interested in the opinion of their wives or of their children. We have had the narrators who want to and we have told the story from all points of view”said in The Athletic.

It is true that neither Juanita nor Yvette, his second wife, appear in the series, but any of their three older children’s came to habalar with the director. At least one, Marcus, the medium, who said in the social networks that I expected it to emitiesen his words about his father. It seems that his desire was not pleased.

The wild imaginings about the absence of Juanita in the documentary don’t stop continue. There are those who points out that his millionaire divorce, by which I perceived 168 million dollars in 2007, inclua a clusula of confidentiality to never reveal any aspect of intimate filming or staff of your famous ex-husband at the cost of losing that money.

That alleged law of silence explain that you have turned down offers in the millions in recent years by revealing stories of the private life between the two. Others argue that it was Jordan who vet his presence in the tape when asked by the director of the same. And there are those who think that it was our own Juanita, who has shown an exemplary discretion from their sockets, which refused to participate in the show your ex. Only they know the real reason.