The dress of Elle Fanning decorated with flowers and blood!

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie they have been in charge of doing that we die of desire to see Maleficent: Mistress of evil thanks to its spectacular public appearances. The protagonists of the Disney classic are promoting the film around the world and their passage through the red carpet has given a lot to talk about, in particular the premiere was held in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the young actress decided to pay tribute to his character with a dress that was decorated with flowers and blood! Yes, you read it right.

The interpreter of the princess Aurora wore a green dress with embroidered flowers signed by Gucci and although the design was amazing, what really caught the attention of all was that the skirt was decorated with “drops of blood” and that the actress paid tribute to her character when they are painted a drop on the finger as dictated by the prophecy of the classic.

“The princess will grow with grace and beauty, may be loved by all who know her, but at age 16, before the sun sets, you prick your finger with the spindle of a spinning wheel, and die.”

The actress complemented her look with some heels nude platform Gucci and opted to wear their hair loose embellished with applications of flowers and makeup natural.

Angelina Jolie also looked flawless in a black design, strapless and sequined, which was decorated with a scorpion on the waistband and signed by Atelier Versace.

The Oscar-nominated actress, and Elle Fanning will share credits with Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and the queen of Phantom Thread, Lesley Manville.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be released in cinemas next October 18,just in time to inspire you for your Halloween costume.