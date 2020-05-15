The double of Charles Melton of ‘Riverdale’

Unmount the theory about the death of this character of ‘Riverdale’.

Still have not finished season 4 of the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, but we have a lot of details about the 5.

We have the belief that our double in the world must be someone we don’t know who lives miles away and that probably we would not have had any type of relationship if physical similarity out to be void, as happened to Ariana Grande or Harry Styles. However, we can also find in the situation that our ‘doppelgänger’ it is someone of our own family.

This is just what has happened to one of our favorite characters from the cast of ‘Riverdale’: Charles Melton. The actor, who now gives life in the series when a friend of Archie and ex-boyfriend of Veronica (and Camila Mendes in the real life), Reggie, he published an old picture of his grandfather in his profile of Instagram, and it turns out that they are identical! Same factions marked, same nose and even same brunette hair. Or is this a case of witchcraft, worthy of ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’ —have you already seen the ‘moments ‘ crossover’ between the two series?— or we must really start to believe in the theory of the double.

‘A photo of my grandfather from 1943’

If Charles Melton had not specified the date of the photo but we think perfectly that it was a snapshot of the actor ‘Riverdale’ black and white! What would be great to find your double?

