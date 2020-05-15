The CW Plans to Crossover-Superman & Lois/Batwoman, Series in the Arrowverse will Return in 2021

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) in a poster of Superman & Lois. January 2021. Image: Superman and Lois Twitter (@cwsupemanandlois).

Many worlds in the world of HEROES OF PAPER. Today, Thursday, The CW revealed that plans for a crossover between the tv series Superman & Lois and Batwoman, but it will not happen in December, but in the first or second quarter of 2021. The poster, Superman & Lois circulating in the official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/cwsupermanlois/status/1260994443139670017/photo/1).

According to Deadline (https://deadline.com/2020/05/the-cw-superman-batwoman-crossover-2021-1202934828/), Mark Pedowitz, the president of the chain, said: “we are Still working on it. It will be an event smaller than usual, we are only planning an event for two hours. We are talking about doing together Superman and Batwoman. There are many characters of our other shows.”

Superman & Lois will be starring Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Wolé Parks as The Stranger.

Starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Batwoman was renewed for a second season. The crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths included episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which went on the air in December 2019 and January 2020.

The new seasons of the series in the Arrowverse will not return this year, tells The Hollywood Reporter (THR, https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/cw-holds-new-returning-series-january-launch-sets-corona-proof-fall-schedule-1294594). The Flash and Batwoman debut new seasons in January of 2021. Superman & Lois will share on Tuesday with The Flash. Supergirl should wait until the middle of the season 2021 and be filmed after the actress Melissa Benoist to come back from her maternity leave. It is estimated that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will arrive between march and June 2021. Black Lightning will remain on Mondays.

Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the productions were detained, we can expect a resumption of “somewhere in September” with security protocols.

About Green Arrow and the Canaries, the spin-off of the finished Arrow (2012-2020), starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, Pedowitz commented (https://deadline.com/2020/05/arrow-the-100-the-cw-1202934117/): “they Are in active discussions to see what we can do. I have had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved, I hope we can carry it out”.

Stargirl will debut on Monday, may 18, in the DC Universe, and Tuesday, may 19, on The CW, which has been placed in your programming Swamp Thing, another of the original productions for the digital service.

Batwoman (Ruby Rose) in an episode of the first season of the Batwoman. Image: SpoilerTV

The comics come to life in a promotional Arrowverse for the season 2019-2020 of The CW.

