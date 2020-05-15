The best films to believe in love

The contingency has us glued to netflix and other platforms, check this list of movies that will make you believe in love.

1. Ten things I hate about you

© 10 Things I Hate About You / Walt Disney Company / Mad Chance / Jaret Entertainment

Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Kat (Julia Stiles) are sisters and have personalities opposite to each other. Bianca is popular and Kat, the larger of the two, is retracted. One day, Bianca knows a guy, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and falls in love with. But her father gives an order: his relationship with Cameron will only be possible if her older sister Kat gets a girlfriend with a guy before. The film focuses on the plan that Bianca decides to bring forward to be able to live their love. In this plan, will include Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a mysterious young boy of dubious reputation.

2. No idea

© Clueless / Paramount Pictures

Based on Emma from Jane Austen, the film tells the story of two friends, Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) who live in Beverly Hills through them, we will see how are the emotional ties of two girls from the high class american and how to manage in a world that, despite their privileges, it doesn’t guarantee happiness.

3. Juno: Grow, run and stumble

© Juno / The Walt Disney Company

Winner of the Oscar in the category best original screenplay, the film recounts the story of teenager Juno MacGuff (Ellen Page) who gets pregnant after intimate with his best friend, Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). Juno decides to give his child in adoption to a couple and find the perfect partner. It is a story about love, dreams, links, couple, and maternity.

4. The advantages of being invisible

© The Perks of Being a Wallflower / Mr. Mudd / Lionsgate Entertainment

Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a young man with difficulties to develop social bonds, but becomes a friend of two young men: Patrick (Ezra Miller) and his stepsister Sam (Emma Watson), who help you to discover the world from a new point of view. A film about friendship, love, the pursuit of the vocation and overcoming fears.

5. It is said of me

© Easy-A / Olive Bridge Entertainment

The young Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone) is the subject of a joke on the part of their high school classmates. That joke left exposed to a detail of their intimacy. However, Olive will give a twist to his story, making the joke that he played his companions to finish beneficiándola. The film addresses with humor a crucial issue: how to live under the scrutiny of others.

6. The diary of the princess

© The Princess Diaries / Walt Disney Company

Anne Hathaway plays in this story Mia, a girl common of San Francisco, who one day receives a news that will change her life forever: she is the heir of the crown of a principality in europe. That is to say: is a real princess.

7. Ever kissed

© Never Been Kissed / 20th Century Fox / Flower Films

Drew Barrymore gets here in the skin of Josie Geller, a reporter, a bold and ambitious that a decision is crazy: impersonate student to bare the world of the young people of Chicago in a newspaper.

8. Three meters above the sky

© Three meters above the sky / Zeta Audiovisual / Antena 3 Films / Crab Films

The classic love story between a rebellious young man of dark past, Hugo Olivera “Hache” (Mario Casas), and a girl well belonging to the upper class, Barbara Alcazar “Babi” (Maria Valverde), is told in this movie in an original way that will allow us to reflect with humor on the social mandates, and one’s own desires.

9. Maybe it’s for always

© Love, Rosie / Lionsgate Entertainment / Constantin Film

Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) are friends, but, although it is clear that there is “something more than friendship between them, never step forward. The film tells the story between them through the years. It is a film about love, the disappointments, the dreams that are not always entirely lost, and second chances.

10. I before thee

© Me Before You / Warner Bros

The film tells the story of Louisa (Emilia Clarke), a girl of town that is lively and fun that is in the search of a job to help support her family. Know a business man, Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a former athlete of a risk that has been quadriplegic because of an accident and is plunged into a deep depression. Louisa begins to work for him and proposes a challenge: to re-awaken in him the love for life and the desire to move forward.

11. Girls heavy

© Mean Girls / Paramount Pictures / M. G. Films / Broadway Video

Cady (Lindsay Lohan) is a girl who has lived in Africa with her parents zoologists. When you move with them to Illinois and enters public school, he discovers that there also prevails the law of the jungle. Falls in love with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl of the school, Regina (Rachel McAdams), who with his group of friends will make Cady’s life impossible. This is until she decides to respond using the same means. A comedy is sharp and intelligent, which shows a girl willing to use all his ingenuity to defend his love.

12. The first time

© The First Time / Samuel Goldwyn Films / Destination Films / Jerimaca Film

The student, Dave Hodgman (Dylan O’brien) attends a party in which is her best friend, Jane Harmon (Victoria Justice), of which he is in love. It is his plan to confess his love, but there is a downside: she is accompanied by another guy. At that same party, you get to know Aubrey Miller (Britt Robertson), a funny girl that will make things take a direction that is unexpected for Dave. A funny comedy full of complications, twists and turns, where the discovery of love is the central theme.

13. To all the guys: P.S. I Still love you

© To All the Boys: P. S. I Still Love You / Overbrook Entertainment / Awesomeness Films / Ace Entertainment

To all the guys: P. D. Still I love you ” is the sequel of To all the boys that I fell in love with. Here we follow the story of Lara (Lana Condor) in a new year in which, among other things, it will be discussed between two loves, Peter (Noah Centineo), and John (Jordan Fisher). Lara will be the following question: how can a girl be in love with two guys at the same time?