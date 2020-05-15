The animated series ‘he-Man’ for Netflix announces its cast

The animated series based on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe for Netflix you already have delivery confirmed. According to the information of The Hollywood Reporterthe project, led by Kevin Smith is made of the services of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will lend his voice to the main characters.

Hamillwho the fans recognize you for your participation as the Joker Batman: the animated series, will embody Skeletorwhile Lena Headey (Game of Throneswill do own as the villainess Evil-Lyn. On the side of the poor the role of he-Man will be Chris Wood (Supergirl), accompanied by Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the vampire slayer) as Teela, and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as a Man-At-Arms.

Interestingly in the list of actors appears Alan Oppenheimer, who was the voice of Skeletor in the original series and will now play the role of Moss Man, one of the deities of Eternia able to control the nature and ally of the King Reyskull and the Masters of the Universe.

‘The Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ will be a continuation of the original story

Announced in August 2019, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will give continuity to the history of the animated series of the eighties. With Kevin Smith as showrunner and screenwriters Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas), the new project will premiere exclusively for Netflix.

Smith, who is considered to be a fan of He-Man original, said that with this cast assembled by Rob David of Mattel and Ted Biaselli Netflix, it is clear that are trying to the animated series with all seriousness and honoring the legacy of the world of Eternia. The Masters of the Universe: Revelation will attempt to answer the questions that remained after the end of He-Man and The Masters of the Universe in 1990.

The animation will be in charge of Powerhouse Animation Studios, who we know from the series Castlevania and Six Hands for Netflix. Kevin Smith and company has not revealed the release date, although it is known that it will not be the only project of he-Man that plan to the company. A 3D animated series follows in the looks of Netflix, while Sony will make a movie live-action at some point of 2021.

