STAY celebrates the birthday of Hyunjin

The guy is a native of Seongnae Dong in Seoul, South Korea is celebrating your birthday in a very emotive, surrounded by fans and their peers of Stray Kids.

Hyunjindebuted together with the other members of the band on the 25th of march in the year 2018, and despite the short period of time, STAY has created a strong bond of affection and support idolstoday that Hyunjin commemorates your birthday number 20prove more than ever.

He knew that he wanted to be idol and his effort is always reflected in his perseverance, he was apprenticed for two years within the system of trainees of JYPapparently his dream was fulfilled, as I longed to belong to the companyas always mentioned that her role model is Jin Young from the group GOT7

Hwang Hyunjinhas shown that his artistic sensibility is very complete, as the idol has made the registration of the composition of 5 original songs, under the schemes and guidelines of ‘Korea Music Copyright Association’.

The fans they are full of positive energy to the idol, writing messages of love, support and celebration by means of the hashtags #HappyHyunjinDay, #OurTalentedJinnie and #STAYwithHyunjinForever that became a trend quickly.