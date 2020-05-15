secrets of costumes and other curiosities

The last big premiere of Netflix it is also the new project of Ryan Murphy (created with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan), one of the names most influential of the television industry today. If you live in a big city it is difficult not to have seen the posters The Politican to actual size, that fill the shelters, billboards advertising and the platforms of the metro, reaffirming the power of Netflix to promote a project. Starring the actor of Broadway, Ben Platt, addresses the trajectory of a last year student of that institute has an ambitious goal to accomplish: to become president of the united States. The cast is completed by actresses as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange -a regular in the fictions of Murphy – and new pledges as Lucy Boynton or Zoey Deutch. The opulent aesthetic the series is inspired, according to explain from the platform “in films such as determinants The Tenenbaums. A family of geniuses and The graduate in addition to the arsenal of usual references of Murphy”. However, what will grab the attention of any fashion lover is the incredible costume, which even you already have in Instagram account dedicated exclusively to analyzing the outfits of the protagonists.







“The general style drinks from the California of the 70’s and the photography of Slim Aarons, who is noted for his work immortalizing the world of high society and the palette of soft hues of Palm Springs“, pointed out from Netflix about the looks of the characters. When designing the wardrobe, featured the work of producer and costume designer Lou Eyrich (responsible for the costumes of other series from Ryan Murphy), who was in charge of the wardrobe for Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. The designer vesturaio Claire Parkinson worked on the rest of the cast.







The return of Gwyneth Paltrow

As has told to herself in a recent interview with the premiere of the series, in the beginning was not willing to participate in the project as the company that leads, Goop (with whom Netflix will launch a documentary series about life style) occupies a large part of your time. After that Brad Falchuk, co-creator of the show and husband of Paltrow, insist and confess that he had written a paper inspired in her, the actress agreed to do. Gwyneth plays Georgina Hobart, the sophisticated adoptive mother of the protagonist. A elegant woman that has in her wardrobe with designs from Carolina Herrera, as the incredible red dress that appears in one of the episodes fixing the garden. “It is very colorful and also extravagantin the sense most sumptuous of the word”, explains on her, Lou Eyrich. Does the inspiration to build your wardrobe? Two style icons of the high american society of the forties and sixties, respectively: Babe Paley and Talitha Getty. The diamonds are your jewelry usualeither for dinner at home or to attend to any wins charity. In many planes appear in the interpreter’s hands full of rings, colorful earrings and necklaces bright signatures as Alex Soldier. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter he points out that the jewels in the series have an approximate value of ten million dollars and that some of the signature pieces of american jewelry Harry Winston were so valuable that they carried in armored trucks with bodyguards.







From Zara to Chanel in the wardrobe of Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton puts you in the shoes of Astrid, the arch-enemy of the main character. Interestingly, your outfit saves a lot of similarities with the choices typical of the actress Bohemian Rhapsody. Short dresses, blouses inspiration lady, links… are part of many of the looks. In an interview with the two creators of the dress to the magazine WClaire Parkinson said that his goal was to devise a styling “timeless, influenced by both the catwalk as by the aesthetics vintage. The character of Lucy Boynton has a point mod“it was noted. This stylish sixties is reflected in many of her apparitions, with short dresses and socks high. Not missing in your closet signature contemporary as Marc Jacobsin addition to classic as Chanel or even seals streetwear represented by a Row. The buying the most faithful of Zara will be able to recognize various looks of the giant textileas the set two pieces short sleeve t-shirt and miniskirt with pockets or dress tweed the figure is wearing a blue blouse with a black bow. Maje, Topshop or Urban Outfitters are other affordable brands that slip in his dressing room, mingling with the firms most luxurious in the industry.







Inside the luxurious universe in which revolve the stars and the extremely care sets that look each one of the characters there is no room for the basics. Just listed a pair of jeans in the eight episodes of this first season: “We kept away from the denimexcept for the character of Infinity (Zoey Deutch), and the black color is only what we use in a estilistmo of Lucy Boynton and in the of the characters when they are in mourning”. Has only happened a week since its premiere, but already it has been announced that there will be a second season that, without revealing spoilerswill a new stage in the political career of Payton.