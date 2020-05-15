Rod Stewart reclaims a biopic as Freddie Mercury and Elton John

SHOWBIZ • 15 May 2020 – 12:14 PM

The success of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Rocketman’, the film about Freddie Mercury and Elton John, has made Hollywood look at the record industry in search of other stars on which to base more biopics with which to repeat that same formula, probably ad nauseum.

Boy George confirmed the last year had been given the green light to a project that would include a lot more sex and alcohol than their predecessors, and Rod Stewart do not see why you could not be the next to see how your life takes to the big screen.

“I’ll tell you one thing, the Freddie Mercury was very good. It was pure rock and roll. It would be very difficult to overcome something like that, but I would be willing to try it,” he confessed in an interview to BBC Radio 2.

The musician, 72-year-old has even found the perfect candidate to interpret for you in the fiction: Rhys Ifans, the unforgettable Spike in the romantic comedy ‘Notting Hill’, which only would have to dye her hair to impersonate him. In addition, the 14 year-old son of Rod has made it clear that he would be happy to get under the skin of his famous father during his adolescence, which further facilitate the work of casting.

“Alistair has offered to make me when I was his age, and to take advantage of how much we look alike. If the end is not just happening, nothing happens, but I have to admit that I would feel very flattered,” he concluded.